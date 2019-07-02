Student burned during high school chemistry class awarded $59M in civil suit

The family of a high school student burned during an chemistry experiment won millions of dollars in a civil suit.
A New York jury awarded the family of former Beacon High student Alonzo Yanes $59 million Monday.
Yanes, now 21, was severely burned in 2014 when a chemistry experiment at school went terribly wrong.
Yanes took the stand on June 19 in the civil case against the city and his former teacher.
His lawyer said Yanes received more than $29 million for pain and suffering and about the same for future pain and suffering.
