Study: antacids could cause allergies

    By: CNN

    Updated:

    When some people get heartburn, they're accustomed to getting relief from over-the-counter or prescription drugs.

    It turns out that some these medications may cause allergies.

    That's according to a new study from the medical journal Nature Communications.

    Though it is not entirely understood how these medications may contribute to allergies, the research shows that antacids can disrupt normal stomach functions for digesting food, even the immune system, which potentially causes a further side effect.

    Antacids have also been linked to increased risk of stroke, kidney failure, and early death.

    Experts suggest that some people should avoid them, or just stop eating foods that you know are going to cause you heartburn.

     

