Study: BMI changes could be causing boys to reach puberty sooner

Changes in the body mass index could be causing boys to hit puberty sooner.
According to a new study in Sweden, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, boys born in the 1990s reached puberty about half a year sooner than those born in the 1940s.
The study said that could be attributed to changes in boys' body mass index. That's the ratio of boys' weight compared to their height.
But researchers say the study was limited and there could be other factors at play.
They also said the long-term effects of earlier puberty are still unknown but are important to address.
