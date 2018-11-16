Study finds most women prefer men with facial hair, stubble

Men listen up: Your "no shave" November beard might be something to consider year round. A new study suggests a majority of women who date men really like a guy with with facial hair, but not too much.
The study surveyed about 8,500 women between the ages of 18 and 100. They were asked to choose between photos of men with different levels of facial hair.
Researchers found a majority of the women preferred men with 10 days worth of facial hair growth, which they described as "light to heavy stubble." Next in order of preference were men with full beards, then those with light stubble.
Men who were clean-shaven were ranked as the least attractive by participants.
The study was published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology.
