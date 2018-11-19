  • District attorney talked about security measures at synagogues with Jewish leaders

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Possible security upgrades could be coming to local synagogues in the way of the deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life.

    The Jewish Federation met last week to discuss safety and security at synagogues.

    Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala attended to learn more about some of the proposed safety measures.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories