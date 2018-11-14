Hate crimes, groups have history in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is working to learn more about the man just arrested who was an online friend of synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers.
Jeffrey Clark wasn't charged in connection with the synagogue shooting, but the hate both men showed online underlines a disturbing pattern not just in Pittsburgh, but across the country.
Channel 11 asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation if agents have connected Bowers to any of the white nationalist groups in Pittsburgh.
In the last five months, Channel 11 has covered two other hate crimes that involved self-avowed white supremacists or members of white nationalist groups.
Bowers' alleged massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue was the third local crime in the last five months in which the suspect is accused of holding a deep hatred for Jews or African Americans.
