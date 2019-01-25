0 Family producing 'Stronger Than Hate' shirts employing furloughed federal workers

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Barasch family runs 123shirt.com out of their Robinson basement.

Channel 11 first told you their story a month ago, when the family gave $18,000 to the Tree of Life congregation.

The money came from sales of Stronger than Hate shirts they make in their workshop. Now, they are on another mission to help.

"We just thought we had to step up and do something," said Larry Barasch.

The family put out an ad offering temporary jobs to any federal employee on furlough.

Now, they are getting a half-dozen calls a day from people hoping to make money to help their families get through the shutdown.

"They are not looking for a handout," Barasch said. "They make that very clear."

The Baraschs are used to being a team of three, but say working with a new face and hearing stories of how families are coping with the shutdown is eye opening.

They just worked with a TSA employee, and have heard stories about people who are borrowing cars from neighbors, because they don't have money to get theirs fixed and get to work.

If you are a federal employee on furlough looking for more information on this offer, you can find contact information HERE.

"One small business like ours helping one person every day, is better than doing nothing," Barasch said.

He says this has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with being human.

"This has got to end," said Barasch. "There's no excuse for this. It has got to end."

