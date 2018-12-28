Local business markets 'Stronger Than Hate' shirts to benefit Tree of Life shooting victims

PITTSBURGH - A local business is preparing to help the victims of the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill in a way they never imagined.
Larry and Anne Barasch own www.123shirt.com and have been producing the popular Stronger Than Hate t-shirts with all of the money after costs going to the victims.
Related Headlines
Their personal connection to the tragedy, and why the amount being donated is no accident, tonight ONLY on 11 at 11.
The Barasch’s are also members of Tree of Life and will be donating the $18,000 raised so far at a ceremony on Friday.
“We were expecting orders from Pittsburgh. We weren’t expecting to explode,” Larry Barasch said.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- 11 killed, 6 injured in attack at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue
- Thousands march through Squirrel Hill in support of synagogue shooting victims
- Hate crimes, groups have history in Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: Brothers killed in synagogue shootings to be honored posthumously by ACHIEVA
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}