  • Local business markets 'Stronger Than Hate' shirts to benefit Tree of Life shooting victims

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A local business is preparing to help the victims of the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill in a way they never imagined.

    Larry and Anne Barasch own www.123shirt.com and have been producing the popular Stronger Than Hate t-shirts with all of the money after costs going to the victims.

    Related Headlines

    Their personal connection to the tragedy, and why the amount being donated is no accident, tonight ONLY on 11 at 11.

    The Barasch’s are also members of Tree of Life and will be donating the $18,000 raised so far at a ceremony on Friday.

    “We were expecting orders from Pittsburgh. We weren’t expecting to explode,” Larry Barasch said.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories