Tallest timber building in the world nears completion

BRUMENDDAL, Norway - An 18-story building made of wood was topped-out this week in Norway.
Construction workers rode on the last beam briefly before it went to the top of the tower.
The building is said to be the tallest in the world made of timber.
It took 12,000 trees to make the manufactured structural elements for the building.
The materials and technology all came from the local area north of Norway's capital, Oslo.
The crews used something called "glulam" - glued laminated timber.
The engineered wood association says glulam is, pound for pound, stronger than steel.
The massive structure is said to be fireproof and provide a better indoor climate than other construction methods.
NBC
