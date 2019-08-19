  • Target to launch new 'healthy eating' food brand

    Target is launching a new brand with a focus on eating healthy.

    According to USA Today, Good and Gather will hit shelves next month.

    The store brand will feature items like eggs, milk, hummus and even a millennial favorite -- avocado toast salad. 

    In just over a year, more than 2,000 products will be sold in Target stores under the new brand name.

    The head of Target's food and beverage division said the products will be made without artificial flavors and sweeteners.

    Good and Gather items will also come with a money back guarantee; love it or your money back. 
     

     

