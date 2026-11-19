BRUSSELS — Cybersecurity experts have been dealing with an AI-generated attack on a key European Union institution for almost a month, an official confirmed on Thursday, with some of the bloc's digital tools still offline.

The official did not elaborate on the cyberattack, or say who could have been behind it. It was the first time the 27-member bloc reported a cyberattack using an AI tool.

“AI-assisted tools can be used and especially misused to detect vulnerabilities," said Thomas Regnier, spokesperson for the European Commission, the executive body of the 27-nation EU.

"Indeed we can confirm that this was done with AI tools," he added. "We have seen many global cyberattacks recently, and of course no one is immune to this.”

Regnier said the EU first detected the incident on Oct. 22 and that authorities launched an investigation while also imposing “preventative measures."

Politico first reported the incidents. The news site said the attack lasted at least 10 days and affected translation and reimbursement tools as well as databases used for salaries and timesheets. Regnier declined to confirm that report.

“We temporarily took down several applications, and most of them have since then been restored," Regnier said. So far, however, Regnier said that “we have not detected any evidence of a data breach affecting commission staff as a whole.”

The EU agency CERT-EU oversees the digital security of the bloc’s various institutions, which all together employ about 40,000 people just in Brussels.

The agency had posted a blog on Nov. 4 warning about threats from a specific tool called ARTEX. While designed to use AI to identify vulnerabilities in digital systems, it has been linked to recent attacks across the globe. “We assess that ARTEX’s public availability will likely accelerate adoption by threat actors, resulting in more frequent, faster, and more scalable automated attacks with a higher success rate," the office said. The October attacks targeted the headquarters of the EU’s executive branch, but no similar incidents were reported by the EU’s two other main institutions, the European Council and European Parliament.

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