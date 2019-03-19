Teens charged with stealing road signs for social media prank

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ken. - A group of Kentucky teens are facing serious charges after participating in a social media prank.
At least 18 minors are charged with unlawful taking and criminal mischief after stealing road signs. Since August, up to 70 signs in Oldham County have disappeared.
The prank is part of a challenge on Snapchat where teens record themselves stealing signs.
So far, authorities have been able to identify 31 juveniles in the videos.
Each sign will cost around $3,000 to replace.
