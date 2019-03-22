MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - Four people were arraigned Friday morning accused of human trafficking and prostitution at massage parlors in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
Investigators said Hui Xu owned and operated the four Tokyo Massage palors at which the alleged prostitution was occurring. Chang Yu Chen is accused of picking up young women at a bus stop and transporting them to the parlors.
WPXI's Melanie Marsalko is talking to investigators about how they believe this is part of a much larger human trafficking ring for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Huicun Wei was the owner and manager of Judy's Oriental Massage Parlor, where she was accused of soliciting customers for sex acts in exchange for money. Robert Delano Yerick is accused of transporting victims from the bus stop to massage parlors owned by Xu.
Police said the victims are originally from China and speak mainly Mandarin.
Police said this investigation, which went on for several months, was launched after neighbors tipped off police.
