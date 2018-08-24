Three dead after wrong-way McLaren causes fiery rush hour crash

UNIVERSITY CITY, California - Three people were killed and eight more injured after a man drove the wrong way on an interstate in southern California Thursday, authorities said.
The man was reportedly driving a McLaren over 100 miles per hour when he crashed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Authorities identify 1 of 2 bodies pulled from Pittsburgh rivers Thursday
- Dangerous ‘kissing bug' illness identified in Pennsylvania
- GoFundMe investigating after homeless man whose generosity went viral is back on streets
- VIDEO: Church abuse survivor meets with Bishop Zubik, talks to Channel 11
The McLaren was going the wrong way on Interstate 805 in University City and caused a fiery crash that killed three people during rush hour.
Initially, one person died inside a car, another was ejected and killed and the third had major injuries and later died.
Firefighters put out fires on all three cars.
NBC/KNSD
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}