  Three dead after wrong-way McLaren causes fiery rush hour crash

    UNIVERSITY CITY, California - Three people were killed and eight more injured after a man drove the wrong way on an interstate in southern California Thursday, authorities said.

    The man was reportedly driving a McLaren over 100 miles per hour when he crashed. 

    The McLaren was going the wrong way on Interstate 805 in University City and caused a fiery crash that killed three people during rush hour.

    Initially, one person died inside a car, another was ejected and killed and the third had major injuries and later died.

    Firefighters put out fires on all three cars.

