TONIGHT AT 5: The impact of Lyme disease in Pennsylvania

The numbers are staggering.
About a third of all Lyme disease cases reported in the U.S. happen in Pennsylvania, where the state tracks reported cases by county. In 2016, which are the most recent statistics available from the state, Butler County had the most cases, with 641. Westmoreland was third with 577, and Allegheny County was eighth with 403 cases.
In 2016, Pennsylvania led the U.S. in Lyme disease cases. In fact, if you added up all the reported cases of Lyme from every state both south and west of the Keystone State, Pennsylvania still had more. Part of the reason is Pennsylvania's size, coupled with the large areas of forests, which are prime breeding grounds for the ticks that carry Lyme.
"Pennsylvania has been the number one state for the last five years in the country," said Dr. Shannon Smith, a Lyme literate specialist in Penn Hills.
Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans when they're bitten by an infected tick. Symptoms of Lyme disease can include a rash, fatigue, fever and joint pain.
