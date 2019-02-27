PITTSBURGH - In July 2017, a New York-based private equity firm took majority ownership of one of Pittsburgh’s largest auto dealerships. Now two of those properties are back in local hands.
#1 Cochran on Tuesday confirmed that it has purchased Kenny Ross Chevrolet and Kenny Ross Nissan, both in Zelienople, from GPB Capital Holdings LLC. Financials were not disclosed.
The deal marks the company’s first-ever Chevy store and fourth Nissan site, which also includes a collision center that will become its eighth regional Body by Cochran Collision/Customization location. Now known as #1 Cochran Chevrolet, #1 Cochran Nissan Cranberry and Body by Cochran, they all are located on Perry Highway in Zelienople.
