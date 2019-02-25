0 Grateful buyer sends letter to man who sold VCR on eBay

ST. LOUIS - A touching story is being reported out of Missouri about a man who sold a VCR on eBay that was worth far more than the selling price.

Matt Shoukry could have never imagined when he sold a VCR to a man in Phoenix who was making his first eBay purchase, that it would turn into so much more than just a $40 online transaction.

"There is a need for VCRs out there just because it's something you cant go to Best Buy anymore. You can't go to Walmart and get," Shoukry told KTVI.

Usually when Shoukry sells items, customers buy and he gets a rating review and moves on. But not this time. He says last Saturday his girlfriend brought in the mail and he noticed a piece of it. "It caught my eye because it had a handwritten address on the outside," said Shoukry.

He read the first few lines and told his girlfriend, "Oh my gosh. We need to read this together." Shoukry said they were on the verge of tears reading the letter, which read in part: "I watched tapes of my retirement party from 25 years ago, which I had never seen before. Geez, were we young. Then a tape of my family and friends, many of which are no longer around. Then skiing trips, kids growing up, travels and most importantly the gentle maturing of my family. Each one more fun than the last all thanks to your generous selling of the VHS player. I thought you would appreciate how much someone has enjoyed your offer. Best regards, Don."

"I'm going to have it framed and put it next to my desk in the house because it means a lot to me," said Shoukry.

He is also writing back to Don, who lives in Phoenix. "I'm going to offer to digitize his videos so he doesn't have to worry about his tapes degrading," Shoukry said.

Shoukry says he wants to return the kind gesture and preserve those family memories for generations to come.



CNN/KTVI