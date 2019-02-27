INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - A fire that broke out early Tuesday morning destroyed a church in Washington Township, Indiana County, officials said.
Tuesday evening, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.
Sadly, this morning’s devastating fire at Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in Creekside, Indiana County was determined by the Troop A Fire Marshal Unit to be incendiary in nature, meaning that it was intentionally set. pic.twitter.com/WoJO4dqCab— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) February 27, 2019
Firefighters were called about 4 a.m. to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church on 5 Points Road.
Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the church as Chopper 11 flew over the scene, but officials said the fire started in the basement.
The church is located in a rural area, so numerous tanker trucks were needed to bring the fire under control.
Officials said the church is a total loss. While damage is not readily visible from the outside, firefighters said the damage inside was extensive.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
There were no injuries that were a direct result of the fire, but a firefighter was taken to a hospital after slipping on steps.
BREAKING: fire destroys Harmony Grove Lutheran Church in Indiana County. 1 firefighter taken to hospital after slipping but he is doing ok @WPXI pic.twitter.com/CeuEbFSp9D— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) February 26, 2019
