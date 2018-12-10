  • $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County

    Updated:

    MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. - A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday's drawing was sold in Allegheny County.

    RELATED: Winning ticket for Cash 5 jackpot worth $250,000 sold in Allegheny County

    Pennsylvania lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Shop 'n Save on Castle Shannon Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon.

    The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, but not the red Powerball.

    The winning numbers were 14-32-34-46-61 and a Powerball of 10.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories