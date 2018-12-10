MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. - A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday's drawing was sold in Allegheny County.
Pennsylvania lottery officials said the ticket was sold at the Shop 'n Save on Castle Shannon Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, but not the red Powerball.
The winning numbers were 14-32-34-46-61 and a Powerball of 10.
