MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Check your tickets! One of two winning tickets for the Pennsylvania Lottery's Cash 5 $500,000 jackpot was sold in Allegheny County. Each winning ticket is worth $250,000.
One of the winning tickets was sold at the Rite Aid on Broadway Boulevard in Monroeville. The other was sold at a convenience store in Montgomery County.
Each store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.
Lottery officials said anyone holding the winning ticket should sign it and contact the nearest lottery office.
Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
