    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A $3 million-dollar scratch-off ticket was sold in Allegheny County in May. 

    The winning ticket for the $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club game was sold at the Shop ‘N Save on Butler Street in Shaler Township.  

    There were four $1 million top prizes awarded in other games, including one sold in Westmoreland County. 

    A winning ticket for the Big Money Millionaire game was sold at the Sheets on Ronda Court in North Huntingdon.   

    Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during the month included:

    •    Seven $300,000 prizes
    •    Five $250,000 prizes
    •    Seventeen $100,000 prizes  

    Scratch-offs currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. 

    Monthly winner lists posted on palottery.com. 
     

     

