SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A $3 million-dollar scratch-off ticket was sold in Allegheny County in May.
The winning ticket for the $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club game was sold at the Shop ‘N Save on Butler Street in Shaler Township.
There were four $1 million top prizes awarded in other games, including one sold in Westmoreland County.
A winning ticket for the Big Money Millionaire game was sold at the Sheets on Ronda Court in North Huntingdon.
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during the month included:
• Seven $300,000 prizes
• Five $250,000 prizes
• Seventeen $100,000 prizes
Scratch-offs currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million.
Monthly winner lists posted on palottery.com.
