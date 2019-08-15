  • $3M scratch-off ticket sold in Westmoreland County

    IRWIN, Pa. - Someone in our area got $3 million richer in Westmoreland County.

    The winning $3,000,000 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket was sold at Colonial Manor Sunoco on Route 30 in Irwin. The store’s owners will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

    Diamond Dazzler is a $30 game that offers five top prizes of $3 million. You can check your tickets by scanning them at the lottery retailer or using the lottery’s mobile app.

    Winners should sign the back of the ticket immediately and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

    Winners have one year from the sale date of the ticket to claim their prize.

