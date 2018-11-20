  • 'Beautiful soul': Family, coworkers mourn young pharmacist killed at hospital

    Updated:

    A young pharmacist killed in a series of shootings at a Chicago hospital was a “beautiful soul that had dedicated her life to helping others,” NBC Chicago reported.

    Dayna Less, 24, had just graduated from Purdue’s pharmacy program and had previously spent time working at a hospital in Kenya, her family and coworkers said Tuesday.

    Less' family said they want to remember her not as a victim, “but as a beautiful daughter who overcame adversity and dared to succeed in a tragic world.”

    Less was shot by the gunman as she stepped off an elevator at Chicago Mercy Hospital on Monday.

    Read the full story here.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories