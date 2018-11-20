'Beautiful soul': Family, coworkers mourn young pharmacist killed at hospital

A young pharmacist killed in a series of shootings at a Chicago hospital was a “beautiful soul that had dedicated her life to helping others,” NBC Chicago reported.
Dayna Less, 24, had just graduated from Purdue’s pharmacy program and had previously spent time working at a hospital in Kenya, her family and coworkers said Tuesday.
Less' family said they want to remember her not as a victim, “but as a beautiful daughter who overcame adversity and dared to succeed in a tragic world.”
Less was shot by the gunman as she stepped off an elevator at Chicago Mercy Hospital on Monday.
