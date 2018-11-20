  • Homes evacuated after gas line breaks in Mt. Lebanon

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Evacuations are taking place as crews respond to a gas leak in Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday.

    Cedar Boulevard is closed between Mapleton and Florida avenues for the break, which is near Baywood Avenue, according to officials.

    "Limited evacuations" of nearby homes are taking place, the police department said.

    Fire personnel are at the scene and utility crews are responding.

