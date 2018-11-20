Homes evacuated after gas line breaks in Mt. Lebanon

MT. LEBANON, Pa. - Evacuations are taking place as crews respond to a gas leak in Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday.
Cedar Boulevard is closed between Mapleton and Florida avenues for the break, which is near Baywood Avenue, according to officials.
Emergency crews on the scene of a reported gas leak at Baywood & Cedar in Mt. Lebanon. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/fESNiHW5QH— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) November 20, 2018
"Limited evacuations" of nearby homes are taking place, the police department said.
Fire personnel are at the scene and utility crews are responding.
We have a news crew headed to the scene. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Hills gym teacher accused of inappropriate contact with elementary student
- Elevator falls 84 floors after cable breaks in Chicago skyscraper
- Couple headed to their wedding in Pittsburgh killed in crash on Pennsylvania interstate
- VIDEO: Pothole leaves more than dozen vehicles with flat tires
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}