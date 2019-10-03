PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for a man who allegedly followed an elderly man from a bank before robbing him of $2,000 inside his home.
Police believe the victim was followed to his North Braddock home after he came out of a bank in Homestead.
"I'm an older person. I just had knee surgery, and I just felt helpless," said Douglas Balbach, the victim.
But according to the victim, the suspected robber waited until the victim got inside to make his move.
That victim tells Channel 11's Michele Newell how his act of kindness led to the terrifying ordeal – on 11 at 11.
