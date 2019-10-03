  • 'I just felt helpless.' Man followed home from bank, robbed of $2,000

    PITTSBURGH - Police are looking for a man who allegedly followed an elderly man from a bank before robbing him of $2,000 inside his home. 

    Police believe the victim was followed to his North Braddock home after he came out of a bank in Homestead. 

    "I'm an older person. I just had knee surgery, and I just felt helpless," said Douglas Balbach, the victim.

    But according to the victim, the suspected robber waited until the victim got inside to make his move.

