Will there be a white Christmas in Pittsburgh this year?

PITTSBURGH — The entire Pittsburgh region just got coated in several inches of snow.

So, will we have a white Christmas this year?

For that to happen, there has to be one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

But the chance of that happening is pretty low, less than a 20% chance.

That’s because there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs in temperatures over the next two weeks and not a lot of opportunities for new snow.

