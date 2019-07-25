  • Driver loses control of car during chase, crashes into 2 houses causing significant damage

    Updated:

    CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two Washington County homes were heavily damaged after a driver lost control during a police pursuit, and crashed.

    Photos: Driver loses control of car and crashes into 2 houses, causing significant damage

    One of the homeowners that lives on Wayne Street in Canton Township told Channel 11 the driver has been life flighted to a local hospital for treatment. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Watch Channel 11 Morning News NOW for developments.

    A Columbia Gas spokesperson said they had to shut off service as a precaution.

    The house with the most damage had people inside, who were not hurt.

    The other one is abandoned.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories