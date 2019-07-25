CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two Washington County homes were heavily damaged after a driver lost control during a police pursuit, and crashed.
One of the homeowners that lives on Wayne Street in Canton Township told Channel 11 the driver has been life flighted to a local hospital for treatment.
#BREAKING: 2 homes heavily damaged after driver loses control and crashes along Wayne Street in Canton Township Washington County. Homeowner just told me the driver has been life flighted to a local hospital for treatment. WATCH @WPXI right now from 4:30-7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/TmWUH6mPS5— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 25, 2019
A Columbia Gas spokesperson said they had to shut off service as a precaution.
The house with the most damage had people inside, who were not hurt.
The other one is abandoned.
