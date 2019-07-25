Alleged drug dealer arrested 2 years after man's overdose death

ELIZABETH, Pa. - Nearly two years after a man died from drugs he used, the woman who allegedly provided the drugs is in jail.
Police arrested Melanie Sphar on Wednesday night in Elizabeth Borough.
Ryan Evans' mother, family and close friends stood outside the Police Department to see justice served.
"She knew what she did. She knew it was bad. She sold it to him anyway," said Netta Goodrich, Evans' mother.
Evans died in August of 2017. According to the criminal complaint which was just released Wednesday night, he died from a combined drug intoxication of fentanyl and carfentanil.
The police chief of the Elizabeth Borough Police Department said he turned the case over to Allegheny County narcotics to get the investigation moving faster.
He also said issues had to be settled with evidence as far as lab testing and verifying certain levels of the substance that was in the drugs.
"I knew it was coming, but I didn't know when. I've been waiting almost two years," Goodrich said.
