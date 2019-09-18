0 'Statute of limitations issue' surrounding Antonio Brown rape accusations, local DA's office says

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - The NFL met with the woman who claimed she was raped by New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown on Monday, and now local authorities are in contact with her as well.

Representatives for Britney Taylor – the woman who accused Brown of multiple incidents – were contacted by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and police department, according to Mike Manko, communications director for the DA’s office.

Manko told Channel 11 that Taylor’s counsel was contacted on Wednesday regarding the federal lawsuit involving Brown.

The lawsuit, which was filed last week, alleges Brown sexually assaulted and forced himself on Taylor, whom he met while they were attending Central Michigan together and later hired as a trainer. The New York Times reports the incidents happened on three occasions in 2017 and 2018.

In a statement, Taylor said she would cooperate with an NFL investigation into the matter.

Brown's accuser released a statement saying, "speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year, and places it on the person responsible for my rape."

Brown has denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.

Sports Illustrated also published a story Monday afternoon in which a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh. Brown also denied those allegations through his attorney.

Manko also told Channel 11 that it appears there is a “statute of limitations issue” moving forward in the case involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit.

The NFL is also investigating, and Brown has not been formally disciplined by the league or the Patriots.

Ian Rapaport, of the NFL Network, said Wednesday that because of the statute of limitations, Brown's case will not be criminally investigated.

From NFL Now: #Patriots WR Antonio Brown is currently eligible to play football again, while two of the alleged incidents have a statuTe of limitations and won't be criminally investigated. pic.twitter.com/fvyCe26atM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

