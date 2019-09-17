0 Antonio Brown's status in question after strong debut with Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Antonio Brown had a stellar debut with the New England Patriots.

Whether he will have an opportunity for a repeat performance this week will be up to the NFL.

Brown led the Patriots with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown during New England’s 43-0 win over of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday .

Now as the Patriots prepare to host the New York Jets this week, Brown and the team must again wait and see if looming sexual assault and rape allegations against him will make him subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Antonio Brown's attorney said AB denies a claim of sexual misconduct with a female artist who was working in his western Pennsylvania home in 2017. https://t.co/uk6o1yoQBr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2019

On Monday, the NFL declined to comment on when was meeting with Britney Taylor, a former trainer of Brown who filed a civil lawsuit in Florida last week alleging he sexually assaulted her on three occasions between 2017 and 2018. But the league told the Patriots last week that it planned to open an investigation into the matter.

Brown has denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.

Sports Illustrated also published a story Monday afternoon in which a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh. Brown also denied those allegations through his attorney.

Brown has yet to address reporters and was not made available following the Patriots’ win over the Miami.

TRENDING NOW:

Two sources told The Associated Press that Brown was able to play last week because no criminal charges have been filed against him and because the league hadn’t fully developed its investigation.

That could change this week if the league has a chance to speak with one or both of his accusers.

Asked during his Monday morning conference call if he expected to hear from the league about Brown’s availability this week, coach Bill Belichick said, “I’ll just answer any questions about the game, and I’m not getting into anything else outside of that right now.”

What is clear is that Brown’s presence on the field adds a new dimension to the Patriots’ offense.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown pauses while working out during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Several times during its blowout of Miami, the Patriots used four-wide receiver formations with Brown and Josh Gordon lined up outside and Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett on the inside. The foursome combined to catch 13 of Tom Brady’s 28 completions.

Brown’s teammates maintain that the off-field issues that have engulfed Brown haven’t been a distraction to him on the field.

“I don’t think any of us had any doubts about A.B.’s skillset,” Gordon said. “I think it was just good for everybody to see it in an actual game. He continues to be who we expect him to be, and that’s a great wide receiver and a good football player.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.