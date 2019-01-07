0 'Surviving R. Kelly' finale prompts emotional reactions on Twitter

On Saturday night, Lifetime aired the last installments of “Surviving R. Kelly,” which made the singer a trending topic on Twitter yet again.

The conclusion of the three-night, six-part event delved into the singer’s history of alleged physical and emotional abuse of women. The final episodes focused on R. Kelly’s alleged sex cult at his homes in two cities, including one in metro Atlanta.

R. Kelly’s accusers, including an anonymous former employee; Michelle Kramer; Tim and JonJelyn Savage; Alice Clary and Angelo Clary; and his ex-girlfriends Kitti Jones and Asante McGee all detailed alleged abuse.

The Savages, the Clarys and Kramer each said their daughters had been “brainwashed” and were living with R. Kelly. They said they hadn’t been in contact with their children for years.

“There’s three drugs out there: crack, heroin and R. Kelly,” Kramer said.

During a trip to Los Angeles to film “Surviving R. Kelly,” Kramer found her daughter, Dominique Gardner, at a hotel. Although the hotel manager was initially cooperative by walking Kramer to her daughter’s hotel room, where the two reunited after being apart for a year, he later told Kramer she had to vacate the premises immediately. He said someone allegedly called the police on her for trespassing. However, Kramer secretly returned, and moments later, Gardner tearfully and willingly left the building with her mother with just a backpack.

“That was the hardest decision I ever had to make,” Gardner told her mother through tears.

As viewers watched the special, produced by Dream Hampton, they took to Twitter to post their thoughts. Several called R. Kelly a “predator” and a “monster.”

This is heartbreaking. Whether it’s these parents or other parents...this man is a predator & master manipulator. It’s always going to be someone’s daughter. #SurvivingRKelly — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) January 6, 2019

What a disturbing meditation on fame this is. #SurvivingRKelly — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 6, 2019

#SurvivingRKelly was POWERFUL AND JAW DROPPING to how the world has turned a blind eye to this monster. Praying for the survivors and victims!! — Samantha Pauley (@_spauley) January 6, 2019

Many were concerned about the women who are allegedly still living with R. Kelly against their will. Both the Clarys, whose daughter is Azriel Clary, and the Savages, whose daughter is Joycelyn Savage, said they haven’t seen their children in three years despite their efforts.

Somebody has to go undercover to rescue those girls..... #SurvivingRKelly — Ama 🇬🇭 (@AllThat_Nana) January 6, 2019

I’m in tears watching Azriel’s parents standing outside the studio trying to rescue their baby. I’m so heartbroken for them. #SurvivingRKelly — 🅰️ (@xoanytzalee) January 6, 2019

Others commended the filmmakers for including a host of journalists, who spoke about R. Kelly’s legacy, as well as clinical psychologists, who explained the damaging effects of mental and physical abuse.

I’m glad there is a clinical psychologist here breaking stuff down #SurvivingRKelly — Hilary Shay Banks (@CrazyLexxiCool) January 6, 2019

VERY well done! Adding in the psychologist for a deeper understanding of the psychology of the abused was magnificent. I’m disgusted and optimistic that this series will ignite a serious conversation about charges against this monster. Thank you for doing this. — YMG (@sheloveslife) January 6, 2019

After each one of these witness/survivor statements they have a clinical psychologist come on and say WHY its so hard for victims to leave. but here you twitter shrinks go with "why didnt she leave" #SurvivingRKelly — 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥 𝕌𝕟𝕔𝕝𝕖 𝔹𝕠𝕓 (@Greatunclebob) January 6, 2019

Folks also urged radio stations to no longer play the artist’s music as a part of the #MuteRKelly social media campaign, which seeks to stop his songs from being played and cancel his concerts.

One of the BEST things about #MuteRKelly is that it's cost him money. For an older musician, performing is what they really live on and by keeping the pressure on, he hasn't been able to perform as much. He shouldn't be allowed to perform AT ALL, but still. #SurvivingRKelly — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) January 6, 2019

It’s time for streaming services to pull R. Kelly’s music catalog. By streaming him they are supporting violence against women! #MuteRKelly #SurvivingRKelly — DanielleMoodie-Mills (@DeeTwoCents) January 6, 2019

And a few said they would still listen to R. Kelly’s music, because they believe he is innocent and talented.

I’ma still listen to R. Kelly when it come on idc what he did 😭😭😭😂🤦🏾‍♂️ — L E G E N D (@Shoebox_Von) January 6, 2019

No! I just don’t want to participate & will still listen to R. Kelly until i believe these claims — iSmile✝ (@_jayemac_) January 6, 2019

So ima still listen to r kelly because he’s very talented...his personal life is not of my interest just as I listen to whitney and she was cracked out ...the talent remains the same I love music #SurvigingRKelly — Muse (@II_VI_XCV) January 6, 2019

Ain’t even that, I love females 💯 I just don’t look at him as this bad person... I know R.Kelly for his great music 😭🤷🏽‍♂️ — O V O (@16ovo) January 6, 2019

Despite the accusations, R. Kelly is not facing any criminal charges and is not known to be under investigation. He has also denied all claims of sexual abuse.

