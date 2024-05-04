Duquesne Light isolates source of underground transmission cable leak to Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company crews have isolated the source of a leak in an underground transmission cable that spans from Brunot Island to the Strip District.

After using two methods to identify the source, a DLC spokesperson says the leak has been isolated in the vicinity of Liberty Avenue between 23rd and 27th streets.

DLC says they learned of the leak on Monday afternoon. They say the leak is of a non-toxic clear liquid used to cool down and insulate underground cables. So far, about 24,000 gallons of the fluid, or about 24% of the cable contents, have escaped, DLC estimated on Saturday morning.

The leaking liquid, known as a dielectric fluid, is non-toxic to humans but, in large quantities, can impact aquatic life. It is non-flammable and non-combustible, DLC says.

Crews are now continuing to isolate and reduce the flow of the leak. On Friday night, crews began digging on 23rd Street between Railroad Street and Smallman Street to perform a cable freeze on Saturday and Sunday. The DLC spokesperson says this mitigation technique will help crews pinpoint the leak and prepare them to excavate the site on Sunday afternoon.

“Leak detection is an incredibly complex process when dealing with underground cables that stretch miles through neighborhoods and under rivers,” said John Hilderbrand, II, vice president of operations for DLC. “In this case, we’ve been able to significantly slow the leak rate, however that can make it more challenging to pinpoint the exact location. Our focus is on delivering safe and reliable power to our customers and the public while protecting our region’s natural resources.”

DLC says crews have been working around the clock to locate the leak, and the company is using all its available resources to assist in clean-up once the leak is found. River booms are being placed in the Allegheny and Ohio Rivers as a precaution.

There’s currently no danger to the public in the Strip District, and DLC says it’s actively monitoring the area to ensure everyone’s safety.

Anyone who notices a clear yet frothy-like substance on the rivers or nearby waterways is advised to call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

