    HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating after a deadly car crash in Hopewell Township.

    According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Brodhead Road.

    Officials said the coroner was called to the scene, and a section of Brodhead Road was closed while crews cleared the wreckage.

    Hopewell police said two people were taken to local hospitals after the crash.

    The details of what led to the multi-vehicle crash are still unclear. 

    Police are still investigating what caused the deadly accident.

