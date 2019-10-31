  • Overturned car pulled from Pine Creek in Shaler after crash

    SHALER - Route 8 in Shaler was partially shut down after a car rolled into a creek.

    The crash happened between Elfinwild Road and Burchfield Road around 1:30 p.m.

    Video from Chopper 11 shows the car on its roof in Pine Creek, with only the undercarriage visible above the water. Rescue workers were in the water surrounding the car for about 20 minutes.

    According to Shaler police, rescuers pulled a man from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital.

    A tow truck was brought in to remove the vehicle from the water.

