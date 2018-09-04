JEANNETTE, Pa. - One person died in a train accident in Jeannette Tuesday morning.
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 the accident happened at South 8th Street and Magee Avenue.
Police haven’t released details of the crash or the name of the victim.
WPXI has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
