  1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after attempted stabbing in Mt. Lebanon

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail Friday after an attempted stabbing in Mt. Lebanon.

    The attack occurred at the victim’s house in the 500 block of Pat Haven Drive, police said.

    Police are investigating.

