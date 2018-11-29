1 injured after car crashes into school bus in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to a hospital after a car rear-ended a school bus in Pittsburgh.
The silver Chevy was left wedged under a rear corner of the bus after the crash in the 600 block of South Braddock Avenue on the border of the Regent Square and Point Breeze neighborhoods.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
According to Pittsburgh emergency medical services chief one person the driver of the car taken to the hospital stable condition was conscious. Kids were on the bus no one was injured bus driver got all the kids off the bus. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/UM6PjmXREh— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) November 29, 2018
"The next thing I know, POW! He lifted up the bus," said Devin Reed, the bus driver. "I was in total shock. My natural reaction is, 'Are my children OK?' So I'm checking to make sure all my children are OK."
The bus was carrying 25-30 students from Environmental Charter School from fourth to eighth grade, the driver told Channel 11.
None of them were hurt and Reed helped them get off the bus safely before police arrived.
The bus was parked when the car slammed into it, the driver said.
He was doing roll call when he saw in his rear view mirror that a car was coming towards the bus and not stopping.
There is no word on whether the driver will face charges.
