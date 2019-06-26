PITTSBURGH - A man was killed, and another was hurt early Wednesday in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood.
Investigators were called to Truax Way around 3:40 a.m., where they found a man shot in the alley. He died at the scene. Police have not released his name.
Minutes later police responded to a shooting less than a mile away on Lowrie Street. That's where they found another man who had been shot at a home. He was taken to the hospital. Police haven't released his condition.
Neighbors said they heard the shots and called 911.
"I was sleeping we heard one gunshot . I woke up out my sleep, I looked over and I heard two more gunshots and thought, 'I hope it's not my car,'" the unidentified neighbor said. "We waited to make sure no one else was out there -- looked out the window and there was a guy just laying there.”
Police haven't made any arrests.
