Woman sentenced for allowing men to touch girl, 3, sexually

Rebecca Shadle must serve nearly eight years before she can be considered for parole under the sentence imposed Thursday. She also must undergo sex offender treatment and can't have any unsupervised contact with children.
The Greensburg woman had pleaded guilty in September to child endangerment, trafficking of a minor for sexual purposes, aggravated indecent assault and conspiracy. Westmoreland County prosecutors say Shadle allowed men to pay her to kiss and touch the child in a sexual manner between 2013 and January 2017 at Shadle's apartment.
One man pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with the child. The other died before he could be prosecuted.
