1 person flown to hospital following shooting outside bar

ELLSWORTH, Pa. - A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a shooting outside a Washington County bar.
State police said a 49-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the Crazy Horse bar on South Main Street in Ellsworth Borough around 8:50 p.m. Friday. The victim was found in by his brother, state police said.
The victim’s condition has not been released.
State police are investigating.
