  • 1 person flown to hospital following shooting outside bar

    Updated:

    ELLSWORTH, Pa. - A man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a shooting outside a Washington County bar. 

    For breaking news alerts in your neighborhood, download the WPXI News app.

    State police said a 49-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of the Crazy Horse bar on South Main Street in Ellsworth Borough around 8:50 p.m. Friday.  The victim was found in by his brother, state police said. 

    The victim’s condition has not been released.

    State police are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories