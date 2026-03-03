Westmoreland County resident loses over $5M in scam where people posed as the FTC

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County resident lost over $5 million in a scam where people posed as the Federal Trade Commission.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, on Feb. 24, the Secret Service notified troopers of the theft/fraud investigation.

Troopers say the victim first responded to a text message regarding a PayPal transaction, which they say was a “catalyst” to being contacted again by people posing as the FTC.

The victim was reportedly first asked for cash, then asked to purchase gold bars. Troopers say the transactions were completed in Unity Township and the victim lost over $5 million.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but troopers are asking anyone who’s been “a victim of similar circumstances” to come forward, “regardless of whether or not a transaction took place.”

Possible victims should reach out to Trooper Kinger by calling 724-832-3288.

