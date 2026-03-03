Excavator tips into hole at Courthouse Square demolition site

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Work at a demo site in Washington County is on hold after an excavator tipped over into a hole.

A Washington County 911 supervisor tells Channel 11 that the excavator tipped over on its side in the Courthouse Square demolition site around 9:35 a.m.

We’re told the operator was never trapped, and at this point hasn’t been taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

