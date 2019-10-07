MT. LEBANON, Pa. - One person was injured when a large tree fell in Mt. Lebanon.
Mt. Lebanon: Tree, pokes & wires down with injury - 700 block Elm Spring Rd; Elm Spring Road is closed between Couch Farm Rd and Scrubgrass Rd. Duquesne Light notified, no ETA.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 7, 2019
The tree also brought down power lines along Elm Spring Road.
Mt. Lebanon police said a 58-year-old man was hit by the tree and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road is closed between Coach Farm Road and Scrubgrass Road.
