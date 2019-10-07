  • 1 person injured when large tree falls in Mt. Lebanon

    MT. LEBANON, Pa. - One person was injured when a large tree fell in Mt. Lebanon.

    The tree also brought down power lines along Elm Spring Road.

    Mt. Lebanon police said a 58-year-old man was hit by the tree and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The road is closed between Coach Farm Road and Scrubgrass Road.

