0 Medical cart controversy emerges after QB Mason Rudolph gets knocked out

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers are now looking to a man nicknamed Duck to help lead their team out of the dismal black hole that has become the 2019 season. Second string QB Mason Rudolph was knocked out during Sunday's game against the Ravens.

As Rudolph fell to the ground after getting hit in the chin by the helmet of safety Earl Thomas, his head hit the turf. Medical staff, coaches and teammates rushed to render aid to the delirious quarterback and eventually helped him walk off the field when he regained consciousness.

But why wasn't he carted off?

A member of the NFL Players Association blasted the league after the cart appeared to not be working.

Embarrassing. I guess $15 billion a year can't buy you a working medical cart. https://t.co/vO9RVnpwsX — George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) October 6, 2019

The New York Post said a cart and stretcher were brought onto the field, pushed by a group of people.

Lowlight of cart breaking down so Mason Rudolph has to be carried off with a concussion #steelers pic.twitter.com/KCO82uXsao — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) October 6, 2019

According to Ian Rapoport, National Insider for the NFL, the league released a statement in response to the injured Rudolph being helped off the field on his legs, saying medical staff decided a cart was actually not needed.

From the NFL, on the #Steelers cart issue that left QB Mason Rudolph being helped off the field rather than leaving in a cart: pic.twitter.com/1HVGeApoJD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

Team officials confirmed Rudolph suffered a concussion and was taken to an area hospital for further treatment before he was able to go home.

Mason Rudolph has left Heinz Field to be further evaluated at the hospital. #Steelers — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 6, 2019

Steelers' QB Mason Rudolph was allowed to go home from the hospital tonight after being concussed earlier in the day, per source. Rudolph now is resting at home and will be in the NFL's concussion protocol, a best-case scenario after the hit he took from Ravens' S Earl Thomas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2019

Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the cart issue following the game Sunday. His answer? That's not his department.

"Ask somebody who's in charge of that. I don't drive carts and things of that nature," he said at his postgame press conference.

Following those scary moments on the field, it's not clear at this point where Rudolph is in terms of the concussion protocol or his overall health.

