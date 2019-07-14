  • 1 person shot inside Nova Place during concert

    PITTSBURGH - One person was shot inside Nova Place on Pittsburgh's North Side during a concert, Pittsburgh police say.

    Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m.

    When police arrived, they said they found a person shot on the steps outside of Nova Place.

    Police said all they know right now is that a fight broke out during a concert and that led to the shooting inside the building. 

    Police performed first aid on the victim until EMS arrived. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police. 

