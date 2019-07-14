PITTSBURGH - One person was shot inside Nova Place on Pittsburgh's North Side during a concert, Pittsburgh police say.
Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 9:15 p.m.
When police arrived, they said they found a person shot on the steps outside of Nova Place.
Police said all they know right now is that a fight broke out during a concert and that led to the shooting inside the building.
#breaking police activity due to a shooting at the Nova Place. One person was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. There was a concert going on when a fight broke out leading to the shooting. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/RWmu5l5nQH— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) July 14, 2019
Police performed first aid on the victim until EMS arrived. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police.
