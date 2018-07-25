PITTSBURGH - At least one person was shot outside of a bar near PPG Paints Arena in Uptown Tuesday night.
Channel 11 News has learned the shooting took place near Ace's & Deuce's on Fifth Avenue.
We'll have the latest on the investigation and search for the suspect, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
It's unclear exactly what led to the shooting.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pop star Demi Lovato hospitalized after apparent drug overdose, reports say
- Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended 14 months for IV infusion
- Man uses two machetes to stab convenience store employee, police say
- VIDEO: Amusement park closed by flash floods
Channel 11 talked to a few people who were inside the bar after the shooting happened. They said everyone inside the bar was told to leave but weren't told why.
At the same time, people were walking out of the Eagles concert at PPG Paints Arena.
The lounge is shut down for the night. Patrons were told to leave. Detectives were walking in and out of the lounge. pic.twitter.com/sjnbqVBVkv— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 25, 2018
The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital. Their condition is unknown.
There is no word on a suspect.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}