    PITTSBURGH - At least one person was shot outside of a bar near PPG Paints Arena in Uptown Tuesday night.

    Channel 11 News has learned the shooting took place near Ace's & Deuce's on Fifth Avenue.

    It's unclear exactly what led to the shooting.

    Channel 11 talked to a few people who were inside the bar after the shooting happened. They said everyone inside the bar was told to leave but weren't told why.

    At the same time, people were walking out of the Eagles concert at PPG Paints Arena.

    The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

    There is no word on a suspect.

     
     

