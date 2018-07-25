AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Two bodies were found in a home in Ambridge late Tuesday night, emergency dispatchers said.
Investigators surrounded the home on Elm Road after the discovery was reported just before midnight.
Police and crews wearing hazmat suits were seen going in and out of the home.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is following the investigation and working to learn the circumstances surrounding the deaths -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
