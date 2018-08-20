INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police said one person was shot after a neighbor dispute turned violent in Indiana Township.
Investigators said a man driving a white box truck was shot in the stomach by a man driving another vehicle along Berryhil Road. That man had a left arm injury after being hit by a crowbar, police said.
BREAKING: a woman tells me her husband was driving this white truck when he was possibly shot by a neighbor in Indiana Twp @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5LbiNZGluf— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) August 20, 2018
Channel 11 has learned the shooting victim was taken to the hospital. His condition has not yet been released.
Police haven't said if charges will be filed.
