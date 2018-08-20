  • 1 shot, another struck with crowbar during neighbor dispute

    

    INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police said one person was shot after a neighbor dispute turned violent in Indiana Township. 

    Investigators said a man driving a white box truck was shot in the stomach by a man driving another vehicle along Berryhil Road.  That man had a left arm injury after being hit by a crowbar, police said. 

    Channel 11 has learned the shooting victim was taken to the hospital. His condition has not yet been released.

    Police haven't said if charges will be filed. 

