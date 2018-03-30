  • 1 teen found, 2 others sought after escaping detention center

    PITTSBURGH - Police from multiple jurisdictions are searching for two of three teenagers who broke out of Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

    According to a county spokeswoman, the trio broke a window to get out. All three were wearing blue uniforms.

    One of the teens was located in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood and was taken into custody, officials said Friday morning.

    Authorities would not confirm what crimes the 17-year-olds committed.

