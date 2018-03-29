Pirates release plans for Monday's home opener

The Pirates have finalized their plans for Monday's home opener against the Minnesota Twins.
Pittsburgh is beginning the season on the road in Detroit, and then they’ll return home for more interleague action against the Twins with the 1:05 pm opener at PNC Park.
Gates will open at 11 a.m., and all fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:30 p.m. for the opening ceremonies. All fans will receive a 2018 magnetic schedule and a 2018 Pirates calendar.
In the pregame ceremony, 80 local servicemen and -women will unfurl a giant American flag on the field. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's Cello Quartet will perform "God Bless America" and the National Anthem.
The honorary first pitch will be thrown by auto racing legend and Pittsburgh native Chip Ganassi. The first pitch will be thrown by Pirates legendary pitcher Elroy Face.
A moment of silence will be held for Pirates alumni who passed away in the last year, including Ross Powell, Manny Jimenez, Al Luplow, Bob Baily, Laurin Pepper, Curt Raydon and longtime official scorer Tony Krizmanich.
